IM Pimentel on a roll, rules 3rd leg of Philippine bullet chess tiff

MANILA, Philippines — International Master Joel Pimentel used a strong start to ram down the opposition, racking up 17 straight victories on his way to topping the third leg of the first Philippine National Bullet Chess Championships held online over the weekend.

Pimental, a 27-year-old native of Bacolod, sustained his hot start to pool an impressive total of 142 points in 52 non-stop games.

So dominant was the ex-Army man that he beat Michael Concio by 25 points after the latter finished with 117 points in the tournament that awards two points for a win, a point for a draw and four for a third straight win and the succeeding triumphs.

New York-based GM Mark Paragua, who has declared his intention to try out for a slot in the national team, wound up third with 109 points.

In a GM-filled international tournament, IM Ronald Dableo, vying in online chess for the first time, finished fourth behind GMs Andrew Tang of the US, Eltaj Safarli of Azerbaijan and H Gabuzyan of Armenia and ahead of GM Victor Bologan of Moldova.

Meanwhile, FIDE Master Sander Severino won his last three games to rule the Rising Phoenix Qualifier 4 Arena while Karl Ochoa topped the Chestopolis Arena earlier.