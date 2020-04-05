UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
IM Pimentel on a roll, rules 3rd leg of Philippine bullet chess tiff
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2020 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — International Master Joel Pimentel used a strong start to ram down the opposition, racking up 17 straight victories on his way to topping the third leg of the first Philippine National Bullet Chess Championships held online over the weekend.

Pimental, a 27-year-old native of Bacolod, sustained his hot start to pool an impressive total of 142 points in 52 non-stop games.

So dominant was the ex-Army man that he beat Michael Concio by 25 points after the latter finished with 117 points in the tournament that awards two points for a win, a point for a draw and four for a third straight win and the succeeding triumphs.

New York-based GM Mark Paragua, who has declared his intention to try out for a slot in the national team, wound up third with 109 points.

In a GM-filled international tournament, IM Ronald Dableo, vying in online chess for the first time, finished fourth behind GMs Andrew Tang of the US, Eltaj Safarli of Azerbaijan and H Gabuzyan of Armenia and ahead of GM Victor Bologan of Moldova.

Meanwhile, FIDE Master Sander Severino won his last three games to rule the Rising Phoenix Qualifier 4 Arena while Karl Ochoa topped the Chestopolis Arena earlier.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wesley 8th in FIDE rankings
By Edgar De Castro | April 5, 2020 - 12:00am
The FIDE has released its world rankings.
Sports
fbfb
5 PBA rookies to watch for Garcia
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
With the PBA’s 45th season on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia took time to study...
Sports
fbfb
Alaska's Vic Manuel, wife celebrate monthsary feeding homeless
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
With the ongoing crisis of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, Manuel and his wife thought it best to...
Sports
fbfb
Opening up your heart
By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
PSC chairman Butch Ramirez has called on everyone “to step up to the plate” in a display of “unselfish patriotism”...
Sports
fbfb
Chasing Milestones Yap, Cabagnot, Santos, Tenorio in exciting races
By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Once PBA play resumes, Rain or Shine’s James Yap, San Miguel’s Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot, and Ginebra’s...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
8 minutes ago
No Thai, Malaysian weightlifters in Tokyo Olympics after yearlong ban
By Joey Villar | 8 minutes ago
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella on Sunday said the ban, meted out by the IMSFP and approved...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Report: NBA 'angling' to shut down season amid coronavirus pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the league's inner circle has noted that there is increased pessimism on whether or not...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
'We're extremely proud of him': Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe as he enters Hall of Fame
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor and we're extremely proud of him," Vanessa said.
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Long road to Tokyo
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Team Philippines will have until June 29, 2021 to add more qualifiers to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics based on the revised...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Bianca unfazed by LPGA debut delay
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
She toiled in relative anonymity after hurdling the LPGA Q-Series last November, gradually attaining a degree of readiness...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with