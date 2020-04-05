UAAP
Vic Manuel (second from left) and his wife Annalyn spent their monthsary last Thursday feeding the homeless amid the coronavirus pandemic
Instagram/Vic Manuel
Alaska's Vic Manuel, wife celebrate monthsary feeding homeless
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2020 - 12:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — PBA star Vic Manuel spent his "monthsary date" with his wife Annalyn in a special way last Thursday.

With the ongoing crisis of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, Manuel and his wife thought it best to share their blessings on their special day.

The two, along with some help from their friends, roamed the streets of Cainta, Rizal, giving food to the homeless as well as to military and police personnel.

"Sarap sa pakiramdam na nakakatulong ka kahit papano, maliit man o malaking bagay," the Alaska star said in an Instagram post.

Manuel said he was moved to see the needy who are feeling the brunt of the pandemic.

"Masakit lang makita na nakikita mo silang ganiyan. Di ko maiwasan na maging emosyonal," he added.

This was the second time that Manuel and his family extended a helping hand during the pandemic.

Last March 29, the cager also gave packed meals to the homeless and security guards in their village.

