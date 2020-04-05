UAAP
Vanessa Bryant (L) remembered her late husband Kobe after he was enshrined to the Basketball Hall of Fame
AFP
'We're extremely proud of him': Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe as he enters Hall of Fame
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2020 - 9:53am

MANILA, Philippines — The late Kobe Bean Bryant headlined what has been described as a "star-studded" Hall of Fame class that was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

During the induction, ESPN was able to talk with Bryant's wife Vanessa and their daughter Natalia through a video conference.

In the interview, Bryant's widow expressed their pride in the late Laker star's accomplishment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor and we're extremely proud of him," Vanessa said.

"Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here so we're incredibly proud of him," she added.

Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash last January in Calabasas, California that killed nine people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Bryant played all 20 seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships with the team, including a three-peat from 2000 to 2002.

He is also ranked fourth in the NBA all-time scoring list with 33,643 points to his name.

Apart from Bryant, other inductees into the Hall of Fame this year are Kevin Garnett of the Boston Celtics and Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs.

WNBA legend Tamika Catchings, a four-time Olympic gold medal and 10-time WNBA All-Star, also made it to the prestigious list.

Coaches Eddie Sutton, Barbara Stevens, Kim Mulkey and Rudy Tomjanovich were also inducted along with the players.

Longtime FIBA exec and International Olympic Committee member Patrick Baumann, meanwhile, was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame.

