Bianca Pagdanganan
STAR/File
Bianca unfazed by LPGA debut delay
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - April 5, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — She toiled in relative anonymity after hurdling the LPGA Q-Series last November, gradually attaining a degree of readiness for a dream debut in the world’s premier ladies pro golf circuit in Hawaii this April.

While it has taken the backseat due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the postponement only makes Bianca Pagdanganan hungrier, vowing to work on the positives that the delay brings to further hone her craft and make her A-ready when she finally launches her first drive as a pro.

“I could say that it made me hungrier since I haven’t played any events yet. And yes, it’s a little frustrating since I was really excited to start my rookie year on tour,” the US-based Pagdanganan, the latest Filipina to join the LPGA Tour, told The STAR.

The LPGA has staged a number of tournaments early in the season, including two in Australia where Dottie Ardina and Yuka Saso competed, before the outbreak stepped in. Pagdanganan was set to see action in the Lotte Championship in Hawaii on April 15. But it  has been postponed, along with five other events.

The 22-year-old University of Arizona product has been doing her share to help curb the spread of the virus by staying home while rallying behind healthcare workers, who put their lives at risk to serve, by exhorting others to help.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN
Philstar
