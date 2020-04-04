UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jia Morado
Miguel de Guzman
Morado fund-raiser draws support
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - April 4, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Volley stars Jema Galanza and Denden Lazaro have joined pal Jia Morado’s fund-raising drive for the COVID-19 frontliners, putting their respective jerseys in auction via the latter’s “Every Little Thing Counts” online platform.

Others pitching in their support are Michelle Morente, Pau Soriano, Des Cheng, Kyla Atienza and Jeanette Panaga, among others.

Former La Salle ace Ara Galang has also added her F2 Logistics uniform in the auction, according to sports.abs-cbn.com.

Morado, a national team mainstay and Creamline ace playmaker, has put up her Ateneo jersey from Season 79 for bidding in last week’s launching of her fund-raiser aimed at providing personal protective equipment (PPEs) and facemasks for frontliners battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The power-hitting Galanza, Morado’s teammate at Creamline, is also auctioning off her Cool Smashers jersey while Lazaro is putting up her national team uniform for bidding.

The project is also designed to raise funds for packing and delivering relief goods in various communities while volley fans are also doing their share through monetary donations in line with the government’s directive to stay at home to curb the spread of the virus.

JIA MORADO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ONE's Brandon Vera braces for challenge of fatherhood
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Vera and his wife Jessica are expecting their first-born son by the end of July this year, and the 42-year-old is more than...
Sports
fbfb
Letran Knights auction off jerseys for COVID-19 frontliners
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Reigning NCAA titlist Letran is showing it is not only a champion team inside the court but also off it.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-UP Maroon Desiderio distributes rice to Barangay UP Village
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Desiderio, along with fiance and former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero, distributed a total of 100 packs of rice to...
Sports
fbfb
Erik Spoelstra reminds Heat to 'think of others' during pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
In a conference call with Associated Press' Tim Reynolds, Spoelstra spoke about how he is handling quarantine and what he's...
Sports
fbfb
Blackwater's Dario sets up donation drive for frontliners
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Blackwater Elite's Diego Dario is the latest sports personality to extend a helping hand, creating a donation drive for frontliners...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
5 PBA rookies to watch for Garcia
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
With the PBA’s 45th season on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia took time to study...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Chasing Milestones Yap, Cabagnot, Santos, Tenorio in exciting races
By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
Once PBA play resumes, Rain or Shine’s James Yap, San Miguel’s Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot, and Ginebra’s...
Sports
fbfb
PSC ready to support extended Olympic buildup
By Olmin Leyba | April 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Sports Commission expressed readiness to support the Filipino qualifiers and aspirants in their extended buildup for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Las Vegas: ghost town
By Bill Velasco | April 4, 2020 - 12:00am
And in the naked light I saw Ten thousand people, maybe more People talking without speaking.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Australian league denies claim NBA hopeful LaMelo Ball bought team
13 hours ago
Australia's professional basketball league denied on Friday that it had agreed to sell the Illawarra Hawks to LaMelo Ball,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with