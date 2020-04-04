Morado fund-raiser draws support

MANILA, Philippines — Volley stars Jema Galanza and Denden Lazaro have joined pal Jia Morado’s fund-raising drive for the COVID-19 frontliners, putting their respective jerseys in auction via the latter’s “Every Little Thing Counts” online platform.

Others pitching in their support are Michelle Morente, Pau Soriano, Des Cheng, Kyla Atienza and Jeanette Panaga, among others.

Former La Salle ace Ara Galang has also added her F2 Logistics uniform in the auction, according to sports.abs-cbn.com.

Morado, a national team mainstay and Creamline ace playmaker, has put up her Ateneo jersey from Season 79 for bidding in last week’s launching of her fund-raiser aimed at providing personal protective equipment (PPEs) and facemasks for frontliners battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The power-hitting Galanza, Morado’s teammate at Creamline, is also auctioning off her Cool Smashers jersey while Lazaro is putting up her national team uniform for bidding.

The project is also designed to raise funds for packing and delivering relief goods in various communities while volley fans are also doing their share through monetary donations in line with the government’s directive to stay at home to curb the spread of the virus.