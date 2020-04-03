UAAP
Former UP Maroon Paul Desiderio distributed a total of 100 packs of rice to Brgy. UP Village in Quezon City
Facebook/Paul Desiderio
Ex-UP Maroon Desiderio distributes rice to Barangay UP Village
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former UP Fighting Maroon Paul Desiderio gave back to his roots amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Friday.

Desiderio, along with fiance and former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero, distributed a total of 100 packs of rice to residents in Barangay UP Village in Quezon City.

The 22-year-old now plays for the Blackwater Elite in the PBA.

Desiderio's teammate and fellow former Maroon Diego Dario, meanwhile, set up a donation drive for frontliners combating the pandemic.

Other PBA players like Jio Jalalon and Terrence Romeo have also lent helping hands to communities during the pandemic.

