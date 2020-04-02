Remy Martin's NBA draft chances hurt by virus pandemic? US reporter thinks so

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Remy Martin declared for the NBA draft on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), but will he fare well in the big leagues?

Born to a Filipino mother and an American father, Martin was the leading scorer for the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Conference.

In his third year with Arizona State, Martin averaged 19.1 points per game on an effective 43.2% shooting while also dishing out an average of 4.1 assists per game.

He also became the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year and was named to the Second-team All Pac-12 in 2019.

However, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may be hurting the Fil-Am cager's chances at being drafted in the NBA.

Per NBC Sports' Keith Smith, NBA scouts reportedly have concerns over Martin's size at the NBA level.

Standing at 6'0", Martin is smaller than most with NBA point guards getting bigger and bigger in recent years.

Smith said Martin could have benefited from the traditional pre-draft process, with teams being able to assess draft prospects through in-person workouts.

But with the process on hold and potentially cancelled altogether, players like Martin will have limited opportunities to improve their draft stock.

As it stands, Martin is reportedly expected to go undrafted in this class.