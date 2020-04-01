Chicago Bulls documentary 'The Last Dance' to be available on Netflix Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A 10-part documentary series on NBA great Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls will be made available on Netflix Philippines in April.

"The Last Dance" will chronicle Jordan and the Bulls' journey during the 1997-98 NBA season as they chased their sixth NBA championship in eight years.

Related Stories NBA players turn to 2K online amid coronavirus shutdown

While the series weaves its way through the Bulls' tumultuous 1997-98 season, fans will be transported back to how it all began — Jordan's childhood roots and how he changed the fate of the Bulls after his arrival in the league.

The series will also include never-before-seen footage and extensive profiles of Jordan's key teammates like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr.

Multi-titled coach Phil Jackson will also be appearing in the 10-part series.

Current-day interviews with former rivals and luminaries from basketball and beyond will also give the viewers an even more intimate look into the iconic team.

“Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” said director Jason Hehir.

"Making ‘The Last Dance' was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it.” he added.

Episodes will be made avaiable in the Philippines a day after its US premiere.

Two episodes of the 10-part series will be released at a time every Monday from April 20 to May 18.

Basketball fans won't want to miss the series that will help them deep-dive into one of sports history's most iconic and successful teams.