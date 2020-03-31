UAAP
Remy Martin will pursue his NBA dream.
Instagram/Remy Martin
Fil-Am cager Remy Martin declares for NBA Draft
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2020 - 8:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Arizona State point guard Remy Martin announced he is joining this year's NBA draft. 

The junior cager, who was born to Filipina mother, confirmed this on his personal Instagram account on Tuesday (Manila time).  

Playing for the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Conference of the NCAA Division I tournament, the 21-year-old was awarded the conference's Sixth Man of the Year in his freshman season and was later named to the Pac-12 Second Team in 2019.

“Starting from a young age, I have worked towards the opportunity to play in the NBA and I have now decided to take another step into making my dream a reality,” Martin said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Early mornings to Late nights, I did everything I could for the front of the jersey!????????????

A post shared by Remy Macaspac Martin (@remymartin1fk) on

Should he be drafted, Martin will be the NBA's second Filipino-American guard after Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

“I will forever cherish the time I have spent at ASU,” he wrote. 

"I have now decided to take another step into making my dream a reality," he ended.

