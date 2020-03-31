Fil-Am cager Remy Martin declares for NBA Draft

MANILA, Philippines — Arizona State point guard Remy Martin announced he is joining this year's NBA draft.

The junior cager, who was born to Filipina mother, confirmed this on his personal Instagram account on Tuesday (Manila time).

Playing for the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Conference of the NCAA Division I tournament, the 21-year-old was awarded the conference's Sixth Man of the Year in his freshman season and was later named to the Pac-12 Second Team in 2019.

“Starting from a young age, I have worked towards the opportunity to play in the NBA and I have now decided to take another step into making my dream a reality,” Martin said.

Should he be drafted, Martin will be the NBA's second Filipino-American guard after Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

“I will forever cherish the time I have spent at ASU,” he wrote.

"I have now decided to take another step into making my dream a reality," he ended.