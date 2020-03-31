UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Fil-Aussie chess legend passes away in Armenia
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2020 - 1:37pm

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Aussie Arianne Caoili, one of the best female chessers the Philippines has produced, lost via time forfeiture.

Caoili, the ultra-talented woodpusher who played twice for the country in the World Chess Olympiad in 1998 and 2000, passed away on her hospital bed Tuesday or more than two weeks after a car crash in Yerevan, Armenia.

She was 33.

“I have no words to express the grievance over my wife Arianne’s death,” said Caoili’s husband, consistent World Top 10-ranked Grandmaster Levon Aronian on his Twitter account @LevAronian.

Born in Manila, Caoili learned the sport the sport here and made the national team in the Olympiad as a 12-year-old in Elista, Russia in 1998 and later on also played in Istanbul, Turkey two years later.

She decided to leave the country in 2004 and played five more Olympiads for Australia and topped the London Chess Classic and the Oceania Women’s Zonal Championship in 2009 to qualify to the Women’s World Championship in 2010.

Caoili, however, forever remained in the hearts of Filipino chess fans, who continued to follow her exploits despite her departure.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tribute to a hero
By Joaquin Henson | March 31, 2020 - 12:00am
Capt. Mario Medina Jr. was one of eight fatalities in the Lionair Inc. jet that caught fire before take-off at the NAIA runway last Sunday night.
Sports
fbfb
Cone picks 5 who could’ve played in NBA
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone was in a meeting with Johnny Abarrientos when Charlotte Hornets scout Joe Betancourt came...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Aussie chess legend passes away in Armenia
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Arianne Caoili, one of the best female chessers the Philippines has produced, passed away on her hospital bed Tuesday or more...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-NBA star Young sorry for China coronavirus quarantine row
1 hour ago
Former NBA player Joe Young apologized and pledged to abide by China's strict coronavirus quarantine rules after a "misunderstanding"...
Sports
fbfb
Delivering in the crunch
By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
A quarter of a century ago, Vergel Meneses was at his best lethal on his variety of moves in a season when he crowned himself...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
NCFP cracks down on cheaters
By Dante Navarro | March 31, 2020 - 12:00am
Chess players have flocked to online tournaments to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, only to find a different kind of adversary.
15 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
Sisi Rondina featured in international volleyball federation's website
By Dante Navarro | 20 hours ago
From a drama anthology series to a revered spot in the world volleyball federation's (FIVB) website, Sisi Rondina has indeed...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Celtics' Marcus Smart recovers from coronavirus
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Marcus Smart of the NBA's Boston Celtics has been cleared of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by the Massachusetts...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Kobe Bryant's towel fetches $33,000 at auction, says report
1 day ago
The towel that Kobe Bryant wore over his shoulders during his farewell speech after his final National Basketball Association...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Report: Ex-Knicks star Marbury makes huge China mask deal
1 day ago
Former NBA star Stephon Marbury, now coaching in China, says he has a deal with a Chinese manufacturer to provide 10 million...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with