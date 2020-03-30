Sisi Rondina featured in international volleyball federation's website

MANILA, Philippines – From a drama anthology series to a revered spot in the world volleyball federation's (FIVB) website, Sisi Rondina has indeed soared a long, long way.

But she is not about to hurtle or slow down a bit. In fact, she vowed to continue pressing on in pursuit of her dreams even as she exhorted other Pinoy athletes to do the same — that is, showcasing their talent and passion on the world stage.

Short in height but long in talent, the 23-year-old Rondina was featured in world volley governing body’s website over the weekend in one inspiring story for a nation gripped by the continued rise of coronavirus cases.

“I have always pray for all Filipino athletes across all sports to have the opportunity to show our talent and passion to the world,” she said. “More importantly, I pray for our success as we pursue our dreams and for more people to be more passionate about sports.”

Rondina tracked down her rise to fame to the sands of the beach near their home in Compostela, Cebu, not as a spiker but as a trackster. But after she first held a volleyball as a Grade 3 pupil and tried out for a spot in a team in their town’s sportsfest, there was no stopping the diminutive but big-hearted Cebuana.

Through hard work and sheer determination, she developed her skills, earned a spot in her high school team’s roster and represented Central Visayas in various Palarong Pambansa, drawing the impression of the UST recruitment staff.

She kicked off her UAAP stint in Season 77 (2015) as a beach volley player, winning the crown, including the MVP honors before debuting in indoor volley later in the season.

“I can’t help but be overwhelmed as I look back at all the feats that I have achieved as a player,” said Rondina, a four-time UAAP beach volley MVP and UAAP Season 81 indoor MVP whose latest feat was a bronze medal in SEA Games beach volley last December. “All I can do is to sit down and thank God for helping me give so much to my university, my family and everyone who has been there along the way, even those who doubted me.”

She also relished the rare chance to be featured in a TV series.

“I was blessed to share my story on TV which inspired a lot of people as it depicted how I started playing and how I sacrificed everything just to be with my family again. A lot of people showed their love for me after knowing my story. It felt like victory and surely one of the highlights of my career,” she said.

“I am truly thankful to God and to our team manager (Charo Soriano) for showing me the path to focus on beach volley and to our sponsor for backing the sport and providing everything we need to compete,” added Rondina, also the 2019 PSA Miss Volleyball awardee and the second home grown volley star to be featured in the FIVB website after former National U star Jaja Santiago.