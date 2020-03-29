UST's Laure, Hernandez join coronavirus fund raising

MANILA, Philippines — UST standouts Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez are the latest volleyball stars to participate in a jersey auction in raising funds for the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Along with teammates Maji Mangulabnan, Janna Torres and Det Pepito, Laure and Hernandez have put their UAAP Season 80 girls volleyball jerseys up for auction as a set.

The five jerseys will be part of national team setter Jia Morado's Every Little Thing Counts project where they accumulate funds to obtain personal protective equipment (PPEs) and masks for frontliners.

Every day is filled with surprises, we just need patience & positivity!



Yesterday, we received a collection of jerseys from the top caliber talents of the S80 UST GVT, all for our collective effort against COVID-19!



This is the first time we‘ll be bidding jerseys as a set! pic.twitter.com/5a5hCQvkFj — Julia Morado (@juliacmorado) March 29, 2020

On Saturday, Morado announced that former La Salle star Ara Galang also joined the auction.

Morado's own college jersey, which she wore during her final year with the Ateneo Lady Eagles, is also up for bidding.

Morado is also collecting monetary donations through GCash and has raised about Php 240,000 for hospital beneficiaries Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and Philippine General Hospital.