UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Imee Hernandez (L) and Eya Laure are two of the latest volleyball stars to join Jia Morado's Every Little Thing Counts auction for frontliners
UAAP/FILE
UST's Laure, Hernandez join coronavirus fund raising
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 29, 2020 - 1:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — UST standouts Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez are the latest volleyball stars to participate in a jersey auction in raising funds for the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Along with teammates Maji Mangulabnan, Janna Torres and Det Pepito, Laure and Hernandez have put their UAAP Season 80 girls volleyball jerseys up for auction as a set.

The five jerseys will be part of national team setter Jia Morado's Every Little Thing Counts project where they accumulate funds to obtain personal protective equipment (PPEs) and masks for frontliners.

On Saturday, Morado announced that former La Salle star Ara Galang also joined the auction.

Morado's own college jersey, which she wore during her final year with the Ateneo Lady Eagles, is also up for bidding.

Morado is also collecting monetary donations through GCash and has raised about Php 240,000 for hospital beneficiaries Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and Philippine General Hospital.

2019-N-COV CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 UAAP VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao negative for COVID-19 after being tested twice
By Abac Cordero | 18 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao said he has tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) twice but added that once he experiences...
Sports
fbfb
Longtime NBA scout in intensive care due to coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Maury Hanks, 62, is currently employed by the Detroit Pistons but has worked in the NBA and college circles for decades.
Sports
fbfb
Knicks owner James Dolan says he has coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
James Dolan, also the executive chairman of the Madison Square Garden Company, is currently in self-isolation and is experiencing...
Sports
fbfb
Ara Galang joins jersey auction for coronavirus frontliners
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Former DLSU star Ara Galang is joining efforts to raise funds for frontliners combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak...
Sports
fbfb
Beating the crowning virus
By Joaquin Henson | March 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Someone likened the coronavirus to the crown of thorns, a symbol of torment leading to the crucifixion and death of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
54 minutes ago
UST's Laure, Hernandez join coronavirus fund raising
By Luisa Morales | 54 minutes ago
Along with teammates Maji Mangulabnan, Janna Torres and Det Pepito, Laure and Hernandez have put their UAAP Season 80 girls...
Sports
fbfb
Candidates Tournament called off
By Edgar De Castro | March 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The Candidates Tournament in Yekaterinburg (Russia), the only major world sports event held as scheduled, eluding the coronavirus, has been put off halfway after the Russian government suspended all air transportation...
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Petecio to make the most out of extended period to book Tokyo Olympic berth
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Petecio is one of the country’s best bets to advance to Tokyo and hopefully end the country’s long search for...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Nadal, Gasol launch fundraiser to pay back debt to COVID hit Spain
1 day ago
Tennis ace Nadal and NBA hero Gasol have targeted raising 11 million euros ($12.3million) in the nation that has suffered...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Negative for coronavirus, Pacquiao reminds Filipinos: ‘God is in control’
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Fighting Senator Manny Pacquiao gave a message of hope on Saturday, amid the ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with