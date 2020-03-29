UAAP
Owner James L. Dolan of the New York Knicks smiles at the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 4, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Knicks owner James Dolan says he has coronavirus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 29, 2020 - 11:11am

MANILA, Philippines — The owner of NBA franchise New York Knicks has tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

James Dolan, also the executive chairman of the Madison Square Garden Company, is currently in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms.

Per New York Knicks PR, Dolan continues to oversee business operations of the team despite his coronavirus.

New York City is currently a hotspot for the US coronavirus outbreak with nearly 30,000 cases in the city alone.

Meanwhile, at least 728 people with COVID-19 have died in the state.

The Knicks have not reported any other positive cases among their organization apart from Dolan.

