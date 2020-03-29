UAAP
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 21, 2020 general view of NBA ball during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Longtime NBA scout in intensive care due to coronavirus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 29, 2020 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — A longtime NBA scout is currently "fighting for his life" in intensive care after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Maury Hanks, 62, is currently employed by the Detroit Pistons but has worked in the NBA and college circles for decades.

Hanks is now confined in a hospital in Tennessee where he is based.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that everyone in the NBA community is "pulling and counting on" Hanks' recovery from COVID-19.

It is reportedly unclear how Hanks contracted the coronavirus. He has not been in recent contact with individuals within the Pistons organization.

Detroit big man Christian Wood was among NBA players who tested positive for the virus, but has reportedly "fully recovered" from the disease.

It was also reported that a freelance camera operator who worked in the March 11 (March 12, Manila time) game between the Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons was in a coma due to complications from COVID-19.

Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first two cases of the coronavirus in the league. They have already recovered.

