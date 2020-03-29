Longtime NBA scout in intensive care due to coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — A longtime NBA scout is currently "fighting for his life" in intensive care after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Maury Hanks, 62, is currently employed by the Detroit Pistons but has worked in the NBA and college circles for decades.

Hanks is now confined in a hospital in Tennessee where he is based.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that everyone in the NBA community is "pulling and counting on" Hanks' recovery from COVID-19.

Detroit Pistons scout Maury Hanks has survived a great deal in a remarkable basketball life: Falling through his attic floor and fracturing his back, a car crash. This time, he's fighting the coronavirus in the ICU. Story: https://t.co/tD7c2yDksR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020

It is reportedly unclear how Hanks contracted the coronavirus. He has not been in recent contact with individuals within the Pistons organization.

Detroit big man Christian Wood was among NBA players who tested positive for the virus, but has reportedly "fully recovered" from the disease.

It was also reported that a freelance camera operator who worked in the March 11 (March 12, Manila time) game between the Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons was in a coma due to complications from COVID-19.

Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first two cases of the coronavirus in the league. They have already recovered.