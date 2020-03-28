UAAP
Manny Pacquiao celebrates his victory over Keith Thurman in their WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday.
AFP
Negative for coronavirus, Pacquiao reminds Filipinos: ‘God is in control’
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 28, 2020 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines – Fighting Senator Manny Pacquiao gave a message of hope on Saturday, amid the ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a video message, boxer-cum-senator Pacquiao thanked Filipinos for following parameters set by the government during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

The boxing legend, who is known for his strong faith, also reminded people to trust in God during the time of crisis.

"Sa mga kababayan ko, maraming salamat sa inyong pagtitwala sa amin sa gobyerno [at] sa pakikipagcooperate, importante po yan," Pacquiao said.

"Magtiwala lang po tayo na ang Panginoon nag gagabay palagi sa atin... God is in control," he said.

Pacquiao also thanked Chinese billionaire and close friend Jack Ma who donated around 57,000 testing kits and 500,000 face masks for frontliners in the Philippines.

The senator and his family are currently quarantined in their home following the direction of the Makati City village they reside in.

Pacquiao, however, announced on Saturday that he already tested negative for the virus.

Sentor Koko Pimentel, who tested positive for the coronavirus, reportedly attended a party with Pacquiao recently at the boxer’s home in Makati City.

