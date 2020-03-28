Sotto remains focused on NBA dream

MANILA, Philippines — The fire remains burning within Kai Sotto in a dream to become the first Filipino homegrown player to make the NBA even as the sports world currently endures an indefinite hiatus.

In a mini-documentary released by top US sports site Bleacher Report, the 7-foot-2 wunderkind reiterated his bid to make the Philippine map relevant in the world basketball stage.

“There hasn’t been any full-blooded Filipino that has been to the NBA, and I just wanna be the first one. I just wanna show everyone that we can also make it,” said Sotto in the five-minute feature named “Life and Times with Kai Sotto.”

“My ultimate dream is to make it to the NBA. I also want to represent the Philippines in international tournaments. I just want to show that the Philippines is part of the basketball world.”

Last year, the Ateneo high school standout made the biggest decision to leave the country leading to him landing with The Skills Factory (TSF) National, a prep program that produced NBA stars James Harden, John Wall and Kemba Walker.

And only a year and half into his US gamble, Sotto has breached the Top 100 list of ESPN’s 2020 Class owing to an impressive high school invitational campaigns.

Sotto has copped MVP and Mythical Five citations for TSF in two major junior tournaments participated by top collegiate prospects across the states.