Warriors' Curry hosts informative Q&A on coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry made his own mark in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Thursday (Friday, in Manila).

The two-time MVP hosted a live question and answer segment with leading immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci about the coronavirus and was very informative for a lot of people.

Around 50,000 people tuned in to the live chat, including former US president Barrack Obama.

Curry's chat with Fauci provided vital information to a lot of Americans, and other citizens across the world who are dealing with the virus may also benefit from it.

Fauci urged Americans not to get frightened with the pandemic but urged them to realize the severity of the problem.

"We have to get rid of the misconception that either 'the world is going to end' or 'we're not going to do anything’. It's somewhere in the middle," Fauci said.

Watch the full discussion between Curry and Fauci here: