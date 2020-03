Ginebra's Scottie Thompson mourns mentor 'Tatay Aric'

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson expressed his grief in a lenghty social media post following the death of veteran coach Aric del Rosario.

Thompson was mentored by Del Rosario during his college days with the Perpetual Help Altas in the NCAA and described his death as one of the saddest news he ever received.

The 26-year-old posted on Instagram a eulogy to the late Del Rosario, sharing photos and videos of him with the veteran coach.

"Maraming maraming salamat sa lahat ng tinuro mo sakin sa lahat ng ginawa mo sa buhay ko," Thompson said.

Thompson, who has won four PBA titles since going to the pros, attributed his success to all the lessons imparted on him by Sel Rosario.

"Ikaw isa sa dahilan kung saan ako ngayon at kung anong meron ako ngayon, hindi lang pala isa sa naging dahilan kundi ikaw naging dahilan! Hanggang sa PBA dala dala ko padin ang laging mong sinasabi mo samin," Thompson said.

He also narrated Del Rosario's generosity toward his players, particularly those from the provinces.

Thompson recounted how Del Rosario would often spend money from his own pocket to help his players.

He also said that Del Rosario was not only a coach, but also a father to those he mentored.

"Yung tipong pinaparamdam mo hindi lang basta coach pinaramdam mo din samin na parang tatay ka namin kasi alam mo malalayo kami sa pamilya namin," he said.

Del Rosario died of cardiac arrest on Thursday at the age of 80.