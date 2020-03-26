LeBron James' foundation focuses on coronavirus efforts as I Promise school closes

MANILA, Philippines — The LeBron James Family Foundation is shifting its focus to helping families during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With Los Angeles Lakers star's I Promise school shutting down due to the virus, the foundation is turning its attention to delivering meals to families in Akron, Ohio.

On Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), James' foundation fed more than 1,300 people, including all 342 students at the I Promise school.

The meals were delivered to families' doors in order to maintain proper social distancing.

Another round of meals is planned for next week for all families in the I Promise network.

James is only one of many NBA players who are taking the time and effort to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

James' teammate Kyle Kuzma is also providing meals for senior citizens in his hometown of Flint, Michigan.