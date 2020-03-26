UAAP
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 4: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on before the game on March 04, 2020 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
DAVID SHERMAN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Karl Anthony-Towns’ mother in coma; father positive for coronavirus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines – Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony Towns has been deeply affected by the coronavirus, with both his parents suffering from the condition.

In a video uploaded on Instagram on Tuesday (Wednesday, in Manila), Towns revealed that his mother was in a medically induced coma due to complications related to the virus.

He made the video in an effort to raise awareness and encourage people to take the matter very seriously.

"I think it's important that everyone understands the severity of what's happening in the world right now with this coronavirus, and I think that what my life is right now will help," Towns said at the beginning of the video.

Towns narrated the developments with his mother in the video, with the matriarch unable to respond to medication.

"I don't think anyone understood what it was... she kept getting worse and the hospital was doing everything they can," he said.

The NBA star was understandably emotional while recalling the ordeal. Towns' mother's health continually deteriorated and the hospital ultimately decided to induce the coma.

Towns also said that his father was currently in quarantine.

It was revealed on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that Towns' father was also positive for the coronavirus.

"It's rough... that's why I'm making this video so everyone can understand the severity of this disease," Towns said. 

