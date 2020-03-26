Kai Sotto mini documentary by Bleacher Report is out

MANILA, Philippines – US-based sports website Bleacher Report featured Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto in a mini documentary on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Released on IGTV, Sotto was the subject of B/R Hoops' Life & Times — a five-minute video that has garnered over a million views as of this posting.

The mini documentary featured Sotto's highlights with Atlanta-based team The Skill Factory and Bleacher Report's interview with the 7'2" cager.

Sotto talked about his dream of making it to the NBA as the first-ever full-blooded Filipino.

"There haven't been any full-blooded Filipino that has been to the NBA, and I just wanna be the first one and I just wanna show everyone that we can also make it," Sotto said in the video.

Sotto's coach Rob Johnson and teammate Jordan Wilmore also praised Sotto for his work ethic and willingness to be a team player.

Jeremiah Boswell of The Skill Factory also described Sotto as somebody with a "world of potential".

Watch the full feature on Sotto here: