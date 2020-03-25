UAAP
Ja Morant garnered all 70 votes for first place in a poll conducted by ESPN on who should be Rookie of the Year, easily beating No. 1 pick Zion Williamson
AFP
Morant leads Williamson in ESPN's NBA Rookie of the Year poll
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant scored a landslide victory over No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson in a poll for the NBA Rookie of the Year.

While the season is in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN held a poll involving 70 media members on who they think should take home the Rookie of the Year plum.

All 70 participants voted Morant as their first pick for rookie of the year, making it a unanimous vote.

Meanwhile, Williamson got 51 votes for second place and 11 for third.

Other players voted for in the poll were Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat, Morant's teammate Brandon Clarke and Golden State's Eric Paschall.

Before the season suspension, Morant averaged 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Morant played a total of 59 games in the season.

Meanwhile, Williamson, who missed out on a significant part of the season due to injury, averegaed 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19 games played in the season.

Who do you think deserves to be rookie of the year?

