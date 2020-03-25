Philippines backs Olympics postponement: 'Safety and health is priority'

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Butch Ramirez expressed his approval of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

In a statement published on the PSC's social media assets, Ramirez said the PSC is giving support to all national athletes who would be facing challenges due to the postponement.

"I have always expressed that I favor its postponement, given the way this crisis seem to be taking... safety and health of everyone is a top priority," Ramirez said.

"In the meantime, we have mobilized our Sports Psychology unit to actively check on our athletes and conduct guidance counseling (online or by phone for now) for our athletes who might need their support given the challenges which resulted from these developments," he added.

Ramirez also said that implications on the budget for Olympic-bound athletes will remain manageable.

As of posting, there are four Filipino athletes who qualified for the Summer Games: boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnast Carlos Yulo.

The Philippine Olympic Commission also aired its support of the decision, with POC President Bambol Tolentino calling the postponement a 'blessing in disguise'.

With the Games pushed back, other athletes who are still trying to punch their ticket to the Games will have more chances to qualify for Tokyo.