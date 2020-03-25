UAAP
Agatha Wong during the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Agatha Wong joins calls for COVID-19 mass testing
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 12:48pm

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Wushu darling Agatha Wong joined calls for mass testing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Wong aired her sentiments on the lack of testing kits available to the general public.

She questioned the need to ask the government for free testing, saying that it should be the administration's responsibility in the first place.

"So bakit kailangan ng buong Pilipinas humiling sa gobyerno ng libreng pang-test sa COVID eh reponsibilidad ng gobyenro na alagaan ang kanilang mamamayan? (So why does the whole country need to ask the government for free testing for COVID when it is the government's responsibility to take care of its citizens?)," Wong's tweet read.

The government recently drew flak for alleged "VIP Testing" where asymptomatic politicians were prioritized over the growing number of Persons Under Investigation in different hospitals across the country.

Wong is a decorated Wushu athlete, raking in gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games.

