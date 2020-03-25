International chess finally yields to coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines – Chess lost via forfeiture to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This after three of the FIDE or International Chess Federation’s major events — the World Chess Olympiad, World Chess Paralympics and FIDE Congress — were all postponed to 2021 due the lethal outbreak.

The decision came right after Japan and the International Olympic Committee decided to reset the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to next year.

“Taking into account the reports from the World Health Organization indicating the constant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, and given the IOC statement regarding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, FIDE has decided to postpone the 44th Chess Olympiad including the competition for players with disabilities and the FIDE Congress,” said the FIDE council in a statement.

FIDE said the events set in Moscow and Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia are rescheduled to 2021 at the same locations.

It marked the first time that the biennial event was called off since an 11-year hiatus in World War II.

“I think that is the best decision made by FIDE, safety of everyone should always comes first,” said Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla, one of the five representing the country in the Olympiad.