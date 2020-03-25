No play doesn’t mean no pay in PBA

UAAP
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - March 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has reiterated that the 12 ballclubs are honoring their respective payrolls for players and coaches even if the games are suspended – indefinitely.

Marcial likewise said the PBA board, for now, isn’t thinking about cutting salaries like the NBA is reportedly set to do in an effort to recover lost revenue from cancelled games.

“Hindi pa pinag-uusapan ng board ‘yan,” Marcial said when asked if the PBA may follow the NBA’s lead in invoking the “force majeure” clause in players’ contracts with the season on hold.

The PBA was among the first major leagues to suspend play amid the coronavirus crisis, deciding to do so only three days and one game into Season 45 and the Philippine Cup.

The league stands to lose millions for every game day called off but maintained that health and safety for everyone are most important.

“Lahat naman ng PBA teams sumusuporta sa employees nila so sa tingin ko as of now, hindi pag-uusapan ‘yan (salary cut),” said Marcial.

The PBA has ordered an extension on the halt to team practices “until further notice.”

With the long hiatus, the league faces a season that may spill over to March or even April 2021.

Marcial said they couldn’t just tweak the format and shorten competitions just to arrive at an earlier end date.

“Pag-uusapan pa kung paano. May minimum games dapat ‘yan. May mga components na hindi natin basta basta magagalaw,” he said.

