UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Barcenilla overcomes younger foes in online-only National Bullet chess tiff
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 6:13pm

MANILA, Philippines – US-based veteran Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla showed he still got what it takes to win championships — even under faster time control formats — as he bested a slew of younger rivals to rule the opening leg of the first Philippine National Bullet Championship held online recently.

Now 47, the former two-time Asian Junior titlist, drew with FIDE Master Sander Severino, a four-gold medal winner in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, in the 18th and final round to finish with 15 points.

He toppled a field that included International Master Daniel Quizon, the country’s blitz king, and UST standout Samson Lim, Jr., who wound up with 14 and 13.5 points, for second and third, respectively.

Barcenilla racked up 14 victories and had two draws, including against fellow GM Joey Antonio in the fourth round.

Ironically, his two setbacks came at the hands of Quizon in the sixth round and Lim in the 16th.

The victory was Barcenilla’s second in the last four months. He also topped the Battle of Grandmasters last November to clinch a spot in the national team seeing action in the World Chess Olympiad in Russia late this year.

The top 10 players in the inaugural PNBC, which offers a prize fund of more than P200,000, courtesy of National Chess Federation of the Philippines chief Butch Pichay, advanced to the semis, which will feature other Filipino titled players who were seeded outright and those who will qualify in the next nine legs.

The top 16 in the semis will then slug it out in the grand finals.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nieto brothers do their part for Cainta, virus frontliners
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The Nieto brothers have made almost daily runs donating their food and drink collections to May Kit of Cainta, the brother...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines chef-de-mission supports postponement
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
As the International Olympic Committee stepped up its “scenario planning” for the 2020 Games, the head of the...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines committed to Tokyo Olympics as Australia, Canada withdraw
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines will not go the way of Australia and Canada as it reaffirms its commitment to participate in the Tokyo Olympics...
Sports
fbfb
NBA's Gobert details coronavirus effects
1 day ago
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive coronavirus test prompted the NBA to shut down its season, says the virus has...
Sports
fbfb
Quarantine can’t inactivate ballers
By Olmin Leyba | March 23, 2020 - 12:00am
While play is suspended and enhanced community quarantine is in effect, PBA players and coaches are keeping themselves busy with a wide variety of home activities.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
Report: Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to coronavirus threat
6 hours ago
The 2020 Olympics set to be held in Tokyo, Japan will be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Today reported ...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Dayrit says money not issue
By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Former POC president Celso Dayrit said yesterday he’s convinced the IOC isn’t holding back on the decision to...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Buck stops with Bach
By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
POC first vice president Joey Romasanta is batting for a consensus among National Olympic Committees all over the world to...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
PSC chief says safety is priority
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez yesterday said the best solution which everybody should consider is...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Fil-Aussie MMA fighter makes it to the UFC
By Anthony Suntay | 18 hours ago
Joshua Culibao has finally hit the big time! It is every MMA fighter’s dream to make it to the UFC, the biggest stage...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with