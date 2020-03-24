UAAP
PSC chief says safety is priority
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - March 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez yesterday said the best solution which everybody should consider is for the Tokyo Olympics to be staged next year.

“The highest primary concern of sports officials is safety and health. And the way environment is directing nationally and internationally, we should consider the Tokyo Olympics next year,” said Ramirez.

“We have to be sensitive to WHO (World Health Organization) and government concern and not the games and the money at stake.”

Ramirez said it is time to momentarily put all sports events to stop.

“This is a public health crisis and to think of sports is inappropriate. Safety and health should be our primary concern. That is why 2021 is a good option for the Olympics,” he said.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, for his part, remained hopeful that the Games will push through either in July or a later date.

Earlier in the day, Canada and Australia said they will not send their athletes to the Olympics if it is held as scheduled from July 24 to Aug. 9.

“It’s their choice,” Tolentino told The STAR.

He said this year’s Olympics  is the best opportunity for the Philippines to win the elusive gold.

The PhilCycling president and Tagaytay congressman is pinning his hopes on world champion Caloy Yulo of gymnastics and boxers Eumir Felix Marcial and Irish Magno as the country’s best hopes for the gold.

Hidilyn Diaz, 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist, is another potential gold medalist although she has yet to formalize her entry into the Tokyo Games.

“For me, this could be our best chance to win the gold. It would be for naught if we withdraw especially if the Olympics will only be rescheduled and not cancelled outright,” said Tolentino.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Olympics would more likely be reset rather than canceled after International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said they’re looking at moving it to 2021.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena is the fourth Filipino athlete assured of a slot in the Tokyo Olympics.

