Quarantine can’t inactivate ballers

MANILA, Philippines — While play is suspended and enhanced community quarantine is in effect, PBA players and coaches are keeping themselves busy with a wide variety of home activities.

Aside from spending quality family time and doing their part in the campaign against COVID-19, Pinoy ballers turn to doing home chores, playing video games, watching movies, and even recording fun videos for followers during the hiatus.

NorthPort star Sean Anthony said he’s occupied with playtime and caring for his three kids.

Phoenix Super LPG coach Louie Alas bared he’s taken the reins at the kitchen in their household, serving as chef.

PBA gamers like June Mar Fajardo, Dave Marcelo, Von Pessumal and Justin Chua have taken the battle online, playing popular video game Call of Duty regularly.

Social media-savvy cagers like Kiefer Ravena and Paul Lee have used their creativity to produce amusing Instagram stories.

Ravena, for instance, posted a video of himself mimicking his NLEX teammates – Jericho Cruz’ game-winning follow-up and celebration, Papot Paredes’ jump shot, and JR Quinahan and Kevin Alas’ free-throw shooting styles.

Lee, for his part, has come up with a series of funny skits, including one that shows him switching places with his kid on diapers.

Of course, the cagers need to stay fit while on break.

A number of them have shared home workout videos, including Vic Manuel and his Alaska teammates, whom coach Jeff Cariaso has challenged to put in the work.

PBA coaches have likewise devoted a portion of their time to basketball-related work.

“That’s what coaches do – continuously nag-aaral pa rin talaga,” NLEX mentor Yeng Guiao said.

“Nanonood pa rin ng basketball videos, mostly PBA games,” said Alas.

PBA players and mentors have previously made public service announcements on social media to urge Filipinos to follow measures against COVID-19 and pay tribute to frontliners in various ways, including a “Heal the World” song collaboration.

Some have also done charitable works.