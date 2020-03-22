UAAP
Philippine Sports commissioner Ramon Fernandez
File
Filipino athletes to keep getting allowances amid quarantine
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2020 - 3:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the members of the national team will have to train on their own right on their home for now.

And they would not have to worry about missing their monthly allowance.

“Yes, they will continue receiving their monthly stipend while training on their own, staying in shape,” said Philippine Sports commissioner Ramon Fernandez. “The safety of everyone is our main concern right now.”

With the exception of some who were left behind because they couldn’t book their ticket back home on time before the “enhanced community quarantine” was implemented last week, the PSC had closed its training facilities and dorms at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Members of the Philippine para team preparing for the 10th ASEAN Para Games tentatively set this October will also receive the same privilege as their national pool counterparts.

It included swimmer Ernie Gawilan, the first Filipino qualifier in the Tokyo Paralympics, and Asian Para Games chess gold medalists Sander Severino and Henry Lopez, who all made it back home.

“We’re thankful to the PSC because we continue to receive our monthly allowance even though we’re training at home,” said Severino, who managed to sneak in a flight back home in Silay, Negros Occidental.

“But we’re training as hard, if not harder, in our own home so that the money being spent for us will not go to waste,” he added.

