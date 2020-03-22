UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ed Garcia, a consultant on the formation of scholar-athletes in Far Eastern University, shared a few pieces of advice for student-athletes during the time of enhanced community quarantine that has left their seasons in limbo.
Photo courtesy of Mia Montayre
Riding out the quarantine, student-athletes told: Be brave, kind
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2020 - 2:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The current situation surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country has affected the lives of many people.

And student-athletes — whose sports careers are now in limbo due to the enhanced community quarantine — are no exception.

Ed Garcia, a human rights activist and consultant for the formation of scholar-athletes at Far Eastern University, shared a piece of advice for student-athletes in the midst of the health crisis.

Garcia told the athletes to focus on the aspects of life that really matter at the moment, without the hustle and bustle of the sports season clouding their minds.

"We will all remember this period like no other in our lives when practically everything stopped, including our efforts to build team, to strengthen our skills and to prepare for future contests on the courts, the pitch, the track or the field," said Garcia in an email exchange with fellow Ateneo de Manila University alumna Mia Montayre.

"It is a time when we will remember the things that really matter: the lives of people, the fragility of life, the importance of loved ones, that all of us wherever we are and wherever we come from are somehow inter-connected as part of one human family," he added.

Garcia enumarated a number of truths that he would like student-athletes to focus on, including the value of family and seeing life as a gift.

He also reminded them of the challenges the quarantine brings to the table, especially to their roles as not only athletes, but students first and foremost.

"To study and to read since we are students first of all, and we have to excel in academics as well as in sports," Garcia said.

The 77-year-old also made sure to tell the student-athletes of their responsibility in flattening the curve and curbing the spread of the virus.

"To take responsibility so that we keep ourselves healthy as well as others who come our way for we are all responsible for each other," he said.

In his last point, Garcia added to the FEU Tamaraws famous motto of "Be Brave".

"To understand why it is important to be brave and to be kind, in these days when it is so easy to fall prey to fear, ignorance or intolerance; to play our own part, no matter how modest, so that we can emerge from this period better citizens of the country that we have learned to love," he said.

Garcia's Tamaraws as well as all other teams in the UAAP are awaiting developments on how the current season will unfold.

Rival league NCAA already terminated its 95th season due to the pandemic, but the UAAP has yet to decide on anything final.

Garcia sees the limbo in a positive light and encourages both student-athletes, and coaches to do the same.

"We look forward to the day when we can be together again with our teammates and coaches. But it will never be the same again. This period has given us a chance to bring out our better angels. Be brave!," he said.

2019-N-COV CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 NCAA UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
June Mar stays home, does his share
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo is staying home in his condo unit, doing exercises and quietly supporting the doctors, nurses,...
Sports
fbfb
What’s the IOC waiting for?
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
The IOC remains in denial that the coronavirus pandemic will force a decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to...
Sports
fbfb
Poligrates brings scoring act to MPBL
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Journeyman Eloy Poligrates once again embarks on a new beginning after signing with Rizal-Xentro Mall for the next Chooks-to-Go/MPBL...
Sports
fbfb
Why haven't the Tokyo Olympics been postponed already?
2 hours ago
The global sporting calendar has been swept away by the coronavirus pandemic but the International Olympic Committee has insisted...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy golfers join other athletes in coping with virus threat
By Dante Navarro | 22 hours ago
Those who can afford and have space are putting up gadgets and equipment for practice, including chipping nets, to work out...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Mounting Tokyo 2020 postponement calls put pressure on defiant Olympic chiefs
2 hours ago
Pressure mounted on Olympic organizers to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games on Saturday after the powerful US track and field...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Mavericks, Rockets offer helping hand during coronavirus pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
In an effort to unite and offer help during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, both NBA teams have contributed in...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
SMB's Romeo donates food, medical supplies to Veterans hospital
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The 28-year-old has reportedly donated 100 meals along with much-needed medical supplies to Veterans Memorial Medical Center...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Manila hosting of Badminton tourney pushed back due to COVID-19
5 hours ago
The tournament, which was initially scheduled to take place in Wuhan, China but was moved to Manila, Philippines, was supposed...
Sports
fbfb
Candidates Tournament
By Edgar De Castro | March 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Wang Hao (China) and local bet Ian Nepomniachtchi shared the Candidates Tournament lead with 2.0 points, after third round play in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with