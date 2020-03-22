UAAP
Staff of the Veterans Memorial Medical Center received meals and much-needed medical supplies from Terrence Romeo on Saturday
SMB's Romeo donates food, medical supplies to Veterans hospital
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2020 - 9:25am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beermen's Terrence Romeo is providing an assist to frontliners combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 28-year-old has reportedly donated 100 meals along with much-needed medical supplies to Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City.

Physician Maxinne Dompor posted the cager's efforts on her twitter account on Saturday.

Apart from Romeo, other PBA players have also lend a helping hand to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of players like CJ Perez, Cliff Hodge and Chris Ross are donating at least P20,000 each to help PBA personnel who are feeling the brunt of the season stoppage.

The players, along with Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso are raising funds to give salaries to game-day personnel of the league who are paid on a play-date basis.

Philstar
