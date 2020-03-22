UAAP
Manila hosting of Badminton tourney pushed back due to COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - March 22, 2020 - 8:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The Badminton Asia Championships 2020 has been suspended by the sports' governing body due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The tournament, which was initially scheduled to take place in Wuhan, China but was moved to Manila, Philippines, was supposed to take place from April 21 to 26.

However, the rapid spread of the virus has forced the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to suspended all of its remaining tournaments for the next two months.

Manila had already played hosts to the 2020 Badminton Asia Team Championships last February, which led to the hosting of the singles Asian Championships.

"The health, safety, and well-being of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community remain as the top priority," the BWF said.

Apart from the Asia Championships, the Thomas and Uber Cup, the European Championships, Pan Am Individual Championships, Croatian International, and Peru International were all also postponed.

The aforementioned tournaments are all pivotal meets for badminton players aiming to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

What’s the IOC waiting for?
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
The IOC remains in denial that the coronavirus pandemic will force a decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to...
Candidates Tournament
By Edgar De Castro | March 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Wang Hao (China) and local bet Ian Nepomniachtchi shared the Candidates Tournament lead with 2.0 points, after third round play in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
FIBA sec-gen emeritus Stankovic dies
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Stankovic served as FIBA's second Secretary General for 26 years from 1976 to 2002 and was also a member of the International...
Tokyo 1940: The Missing Olympics
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
While the IOC is currently insisting that the Games will still push through this July, with the coronavirus threat continuing...
Marvin vows to bounce back
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Lightheavyweight contender John Marvin was the only fighter in the Philippines’ 13-strong contingent not to land a...
Mavericks, Rockets offer helping hand during coronavirus pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 6 minutes ago
In an effort to unite and offer help during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, both NBA teams have contributed in...
SMB's Romeo donates food, medical supplies to Veterans hospital
By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
The 28-year-old has reportedly donated 100 meals along with much-needed medical supplies to Veterans Memorial Medical Center...
June Mar stays home, does his share
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo is staying home in his condo unit, doing exercises and quietly supporting the doctors, nurses,...
Poligrates brings scoring act to MPBL
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Journeyman Eloy Poligrates once again embarks on a new beginning after signing with Rizal-Xentro Mall for the next Chooks-to-Go/MPBL...
Pinoy golfers join other athletes in coping with virus threat
By Dante Navarro | 18 hours ago
Those who can afford and have space are putting up gadgets and equipment for practice, including chipping nets, to work out...
