Pinoy golfers join other athletes in coping with virus threat

MANILA, Philippines — Forced out of the fairways due to COVID-19 pandemic, Filipino golfers have virtually recreated their own sanctuaries at home, setting up putting mats, simulators, swing alignment sticks and other training aids.

Those who can afford and have space are putting up gadgets and equipment for practice, including chipping nets, to work out kinks in one’s swing, sharpen the fundamentals and keep muscle memory.

Being idle for a long period of time is every golfer’s nightmare. The sport is a game that requires ongoing practice.

Two-time Asian Tour leg winner Miguel Tabuena is keeping his game progressing in the right direction despite the uncalled-for break in the confines of his home in the Big City.

“Life still goes on and it can actually be fun recreating my golfing experience in the comforts of my home,” said Tabuena told the asiantour.com.

The talented shotmaker shared his Twitter video that had him hitting a chip shot into the wall that went straight into a canister he used as a cup. The one-time Philippine Golf Tour and PGT Asia Order of Merit winner then commented in jest: “If only trees were this helpful on the course.”

Tony Lascuña, who won four of 10 PGT OOM titles and the reigning PGT Asia OOM champion, likewise keeps himself busy during the lull in his Laguna abode but his routine also includes some house chores he hardly does when he’s on the tour.

“I walk and jog with my two children in the morning and in the afternoon. In between, I cook, help my wife do the laundry then do practice swing and putting with my son to keep me in shape,” he said.

For his part, three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que stays fit and in shape with his workout regimen with wife Tracy but the break also gives him the rare chance to spend quality time with his kids.

“I help my kids with school work and learning books,” said Que. “I do exercise with Tracy – push-ups, sit-ups, jumping jacks. I also try not to eat too much,” said Que.

Her confidence boosted by winning the Ladies PGT OOM title in back-to-back fashion, Princess Superal was all set for a big return in the Japan Step Up Tour but had to reconsider her plans following the suspension of tournaments worldwide due to the outbreak.

But she sees to it that she stays in shape physically and develops her mental toughness.

“I do workout five times a week, including mobility exercises then 100 swings (of club) every day to stay in shape,” said the 2014 US Girls’ Junior champ. “I also read books (about the mental side of golf) then watch movies (on the laptop) and clean my room.”

With the rest also doing their thing to fight boredom and try to keep their form during the hiatus, the touring pros can’t wait to see the virus licked and get back into the swing of competitive golf again.