UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Pinoy golfers join other athletes in coping with virus threat
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - March 21, 2020 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Forced out of the fairways due to COVID-19 pandemic, Filipino golfers have virtually recreated their own sanctuaries at home, setting up putting mats, simulators, swing alignment sticks and other training aids.

Those who can afford and have space are putting up gadgets and equipment for practice, including chipping nets, to work out kinks in one’s swing, sharpen the fundamentals and keep muscle memory.

Being idle for a long period of time is every golfer’s nightmare. The sport is a game that requires ongoing practice.

Two-time Asian Tour leg winner Miguel Tabuena is keeping his game progressing in the right direction despite the uncalled-for break in the confines of his home in the Big City.

“Life still goes on and it can actually be fun recreating my golfing experience in the comforts of my home,” said Tabuena told the asiantour.com.

The talented shotmaker shared his Twitter video that had him hitting a chip shot into the wall that went straight into a canister he used as a cup. The one-time Philippine Golf Tour and PGT Asia Order of Merit winner then commented in jest: “If only trees were this helpful on the course.”

Tony Lascuña, who won four of 10 PGT OOM titles and the reigning PGT Asia OOM champion, likewise keeps himself busy during the lull in his Laguna abode but his routine also includes some house chores he hardly does when he’s on the tour.

“I walk and jog with my two children in the morning and in the afternoon. In between, I cook, help my wife do the laundry then do practice swing and putting with my son to keep me in shape,” he said.

For his part, three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que stays fit and in shape with his workout regimen with wife Tracy but the break also gives him the rare chance to spend quality time with his kids.

“I help my kids with school work and learning books,” said Que. “I do exercise with Tracy – push-ups, sit-ups, jumping jacks. I also try not to eat too much,” said Que.

Her confidence boosted by winning the Ladies PGT OOM title in back-to-back fashion, Princess Superal was all set for a big return in the Japan Step Up Tour but had to reconsider her plans following the suspension of tournaments worldwide due to the outbreak.

But she sees to it that she stays in shape physically and develops her mental toughness.

“I do workout five times a week, including mobility exercises then 100 swings (of club) every day to stay in shape,” said the 2014 US Girls’ Junior champ. “I also read books (about the mental side of golf) then watch movies (on the laptop) and clean my room.”

With the rest also doing their thing to fight boredom and try to keep their form during the hiatus, the touring pros can’t wait to see the virus licked and get back into the swing of competitive golf again.

2019-N-COV CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FIBA sec-gen emeritus Stankovic dies
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Stankovic served as FIBA's second Secretary General for 26 years from 1976 to 2002 and was also a member of the International...
Sports
fbfb
Ravena family provides assist to Cainta amid coronavirus quarantine
1 day ago
Right before curfew Thursday, the Ravena family distributed packed meals that included a Chooks-to-Go chicken, rice, and a...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy golfers join other athletes in coping with virus threat
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Those who can afford and have space are putting up gadgets and equipment for practice, including chipping nets, to work out...
Sports
fbfb
Ginebra's LA Tenorio leads PBA players in singing 'Heal The World'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Players who made cameos in the video were Paul Lee, Marc Pingris, Scottie Thompson, Jimmy Alapag, Gabe Norwood and Jayson...
Sports
fbfb
USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Olympics postponement
2 hours ago
In a letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chief executive Sarah Hirshland, posted on USA Swimming's Twitter...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
Tokyo 1940: The Missing Olympics
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
While the IOC is currently insisting that the Games will still push through this July, with the coronavirus threat continuing...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Riding out the virus threat at home? Here are some of the best NBA games to rewatch
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The NBA announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that it would be making its streaming service League Pass available...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
They collaborate to inspire, salute frontliners court rivals to band of bros
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
A group of PBA stars led by LA Tenorio teamed up to deliver a feel-good collaborative rendition of Michael Jackson’s...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Chess hums via online
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Sporting action is back with the National Chess Federation of the Philippines holding today the first Philippine Bullet Chess...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Marvin vows to bounce back
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Lightheavyweight contender John Marvin was the only fighter in the Philippines’ 13-strong contingent not to land a...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with