PBA star LA Tenorio (C) led other players like Paul Lee (L) and Marc Pingris in singing a rendition of Michael Jackson's Heal The World amid the coronavirus threat
Instagram/LA Tenorio
Ginebra's LA Tenorio leads PBA players in singing 'Heal The World'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 2:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio spearheaded several PBA players in a cover of Michael Jackson's "Heal The World" amid the coronavirus threat.

Posted on the PBA's Twitter account, Tenorio is seen leading several other players in singing the song.

The idea was reportedly inspired by Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and friends' rendition of John Lennon's Imagine that went viral on social media earlier this week.

Players who made cameos in the video were Paul Lee, Marc Pingris, Scottie Thompson, Jimmy Alapag, Gabe Norwood and Jayson Castro.

Japeth Aguilar, Mark Caguiao, James Yap, Jayjay Helterbrand, Kiefer Ravena, Beau Belga and six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo were also in the video.

Tenorio also reminded Filipinos to stay patient and follow the government during the health crisis.

"Kapit lang po. Matatapos din itong pinagdadaanan natin. Ang mahalaga ngayon, sundin naitn ang panawagan ng gobyerno na mag-community quarantine para sa kaligtasan ng lahat," Tenorio said.

