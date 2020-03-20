Ravena family provides assist to Cainta amid coronavirus quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena and his family made sure to do their part and help out the frontliners that have been helping out in the country's battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Right before curfew Thursday, the Ravena family distributed packed meals that included a Chooks-to-Go chicken, rice, and a side salad to multiple military checkpoints in Cainta, Rizal.

It was their way of supporting the troops that have worked long hours over the past few days.

"We’re proud that our local government headed by Mayor Kit Nieto has been doing a great job in alerting and letting the people of Cainta know what we have to do," shared the 26-year-old Kiefer.

"Important din na makatulong tayo sa mga frontliners ng COVID-19 kasi sila yung talagang nag sasacrifice ng health nila para sa health ng buong bansa. Kaya sobrang naappreciate namin ng family ko yung mga ginagawa nila," he continued.

"Kahit yung mga healthworkers, nurses, doctors, scientists, and everyone grabe pasasalamat namin sa kanila and bukod sa dasal, ganito nalang yung matutulong namin sa kanila."

It was also a bonding moment for the family as dad Bong, mom Mozzy, brother Thirdy, sister Dani, girlfriend Alyssa Valdez, and friend Aldrin Ignacio all helped in preparing and packing the meals.

Kiefer shared that his family is just doing their part in helping out the country just like how Chooks-to-Go, through the leadership of its president Ronald Mascariñas, has been doing so over the last few days.

Over the last four days, the staff of Chooks-to-Go has been roaming around the country, giving packed meals to public hospitals and checkpoints.

"Kahit hindi naman kailangan sabihin, tutulong yan sila Boss Ronald," said Kiefer. "Nung nagsabi ako na gagawin namin ito, agad agad naka-ready na yung chickens.

"Suporta rin para sa mga kababayan talaga ang isa sa mga pinaniniwalaan ng Chooks-to-Go!"