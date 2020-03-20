Warriors refuse coronavirus testing amid shortage of test kits

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors will reportedly not test asymptomatic members of their organization amid shortage of coronavirus test kits in the United States.

Bob Myers, Warriors General Manager, told the San Francisco Chronicle that players have not been tested yet because none of them have shown any symptoms.

Bob Myers on whether Warriors players have been tested: "We've been told that the testing is in short supply, and we're treating ourselves like people. ... We're not better than anyone else. ... I've been told we shouldn't test asymptomatic people in California." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 17, 2020

"We've been told that the testing is in short supply, and we're treating ourselves like people... We're not better than anyone else," Myers said.

"I've been told we shouldn't test asymptomatic in California," he added.

However, the players are currently under quarantine to curb the spread should any of them be infected with the virus.

The NBA was slammed by New York City mayor Bill de Blasio for "hoarding test kits", which are already in short supply across the nation.

The Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers have already been tested for the illness in private facilities.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the league's actions, saying they were simply following recommendations from public health authorities.

Earlier today, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics and two Los Angeles Lakers tested positive for the virus.

Members of the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers also reported positive results.