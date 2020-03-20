CJ Perez to donate P25K to PBA personnel amid season stoppage

MANILA, Philippines — Columbian Dyip's CJ Perez is the latest PBA player to help PBA game-day personnel amid the season stoppage due to the coronavirus threat.

The reigning PBA Rookie of the Year took to Instagram on Thursday saying he would donate Php 25,000 to help with the salaries of affected arena and team staff.

"Bigger than the game. Teammates for life. I'm donating 25,000 to our PBA family," Perez wrote on Instagram.

Perez is the third PBA player to join in the efforts of helping staff and personnel that are feeling the brunt of the season suspension.

On Wednesday, Alaska Aces head coach Jeff Cariaso started a donation drive for PBA personnel.

Meralco Bolts' Cliff Hodge and San Miguel Beer's Chris Ross announced they would also donate Php 20,000 each for the cause.