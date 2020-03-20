UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
CJ Perez of Columbian Dyip
Fiba.com
CJ Perez to donate P25K to PBA personnel amid season stoppage
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 9:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Columbian Dyip's CJ Perez is the latest PBA player to help PBA game-day personnel amid the season stoppage due to the coronavirus threat.

The reigning PBA Rookie of the Year took to Instagram on Thursday saying he would donate Php 25,000 to help with the salaries of affected arena and team staff.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BIGGER THAN THE GAME• TEAMMATES FOR LIFE ???????? • I’M DONATING 25,000 to our PBA Family

A post shared by Cjay Perez (@cjayp7) on

"Bigger than the game. Teammates for life. I'm donating 25,000 to our PBA family," Perez wrote on Instagram.

Perez is the third PBA player to join in the efforts of helping staff and personnel that are feeling the brunt of the season suspension.

On Wednesday, Alaska Aces head coach Jeff Cariaso started a donation drive for PBA personnel.

Meralco Bolts' Cliff Hodge and San Miguel Beer's Chris Ross announced they would also donate Php 20,000 each for the cause.

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Stay home to stay safe
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s heartening to know that the world has come together to battle a common enemy.
Sports
fbfb
How to get NBA League Pass for free during season stoppage
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The league announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) it is offering its League Pass service free to all fans until April...
Sports
fbfb
NCAA terminates season; player eligiblity to be discussed
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
The NCAA is unable to complete its season for the first time since 1962.
Sports
fbfb
CJ Perez to donate P25K to PBA personnel amid season stoppage
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The reigning PBA Rookie of the Year took to Instagram on Thursday saying he would donate Php 25,000 to help with the salaries...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers' Kuzma donates meals for senior citizens affected by coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Kuzma's prgroam will provide dinner and a snack nightly to the beneficiaries starting March 23 (March 24 in Manila) and will...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
21 minutes ago
Ravena family provides assist to Cainta amid coronavirus quarantine
21 minutes ago
Right before curfew Thursday, the Ravena family distributed packed meals that included a Chooks-to-Go chicken, rice, and a...
Sports
fbfb
59 minutes ago
Warriors refuse coronavirus testing amid shortage of test kits
By Luisa Morales | 59 minutes ago
"We've been told that the testing is in short supply, and we're treating ourselves like people... We're not better than anyone...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Boston Celtics's Smart, two Lakers test positive for coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Smart announced on twitter on Thursday (Friday in Manila) that he has been in self quarantine since testing for the viru...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Debate on best first five rages in quarantine time
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Sports may be at a standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic but that didn’t stop Pinoy players, coaches and casual...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Jerwin back to camp
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is back training at the Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, after two months...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with