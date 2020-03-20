Stay home to stay safe

It’s heartening to know that the world has come together to battle a common enemy. There is a virtual ceasefire in the firefights that have caused much anguish, unjustified loss of lives and fragmentation on the planet as nations – regardless of differing foreign policies – are locked in to conquer a malaise that has turned into pandemic proportions.

Governments and big businesses are working in unison to alleviate the plight of those who are severely affected by this crisis. When the coronavirus is finally put under control, we can expect a closer cooperation – and less friction – in the interaction between governments and big businesses to bring about a better life for everyone.

Daily wage-earners on a no-work-no-pay arrangement are suffering from the lockdown and need assistance to provide for their families. If there is no food on the table, people will get desperate and that’s a cause for concern. Governments shouldn’t only be focused on containing the spread of COVID-19 but also on preventing a volatile situation that could cause widespread civil unrest.

The priority is to contain the virus because once it’s been arrested, normalcy can begin to set in. Staying home to stay safe is critical. The less people on the streets, the less people can be infected, the easier it is for governments to fight the virus. Health workers, doctors, nurses and medical staff are working overtime to heal those who are afflicted. Everywhere in the world, their efforts are being applauded. Without their sacrifice, expertise and care, this battle couldn’t be won.

Athletes are doing their share in cushioning the economic impact of the outbreak. Coaches, players and team officials are contributing to a pool of funds to assist workers who rely on games being held for their living. This is happening here and abroad. Athletes are also posting videos on social media to show how to keep fit at home by doing solo exercises.

Olympic hopefuls are in the dark as to whether they can pursue their dream of making it to Tokyo this year. Qualifying competitions have been suspended but there is still no announcement that the Olympics will be postponed. Four months remain before the Olympics are scheduled to start. Will the virus be licked in time to declare the Tokyo Games safe for all? There is talk that the Olympics may be postponed to 2022. If that happens, it will mean reworking the athletes’ training schedules to delay reaching their peak for the reset competition. That’s not easy to do because athletes will be two years older and for those in the twilight of their sporting careers, the extension may be difficult to cope with.

Staying home gives families time to reflect on what’s important in life. In a crisis, we realize the value of love, unity, compassion, prayers and faith in God. Today, we are faced with the challenge of being strong, physically and spiritually. As Sir Winston Churchill once said, “Sure I am of this, that you have only to endure to conquer.”