NCAA terminates season; player eligiblity to be discussed

MANILA, Philippines — The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has officially terminated its 95th season due to the coronavirus crisis, the league announced Thursday.

Francisco Cayco of season host Arellano University said that he met with Policy Board members through teleconference and arrived at the decision.

"First and foremost that was considered was the safety of the athletes, students, fans and officials," said Cayco.

Eligibility matters of athletes that have been raised will be discussed in later meetings, the Policy Board said.

The NCAA is unable to complete its season for the first time since 1962.

Events that have been terminated include indoor volleyball, football, lawn tennis, soft tennis, track and field, under-15 basketball and beach volleyball.

The cheerdance competition has also been canceled.