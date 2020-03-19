UAAP
Meralco Bolts' Cliff Hodge (L) and San Miguel's Chris Ross pledged P20,000 each to help PBA game-day personnel during the season stoppage
PBA images
Hodge, Ross join Cariaso's initiative to help PBA personnel amid season stoppage
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 9:18am

MANILA, Philippines — PBA players Cliff Hodge and Chris Ross pledged to help Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso's initiative to raise funds to help PBA personnel.

Intending to provide salaries for PBA game-day personnel during the season suspension due to the coronavirus situation, Cariaso pledged a total of P100,000 on Wednesday and encouraged other players and coaches to chip in.

Hodge was the first to respond to Cariaso's invitation, replying to the tactician's tweet.

"I will donate 20k to help in your cause coach, let me know also if there is anything else I can do to help our PBA family," the Meralco Bolts forward wrote.

Ross then later matched Hodge's pledge.

The PBA suspended its games and activities indefinitely last March 11 due to the coronavirus threat.

Game-day personnel are paid on a playdate basis and have thus felt the brunt of the suspension the most.

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 PBA
