Hodge, Ross join Cariaso's initiative to help PBA personnel amid season stoppage

MANILA, Philippines — PBA players Cliff Hodge and Chris Ross pledged to help Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso's initiative to raise funds to help PBA personnel.
Intending to provide salaries for PBA game-day personnel during the season suspension due to the coronavirus situation, Cariaso pledged a total of P100,000 on Wednesday and encouraged other players and coaches to chip in.
Hodge was the first to respond to Cariaso's invitation, replying to the tactician's tweet.
I will donate 20k to help in your cause coach, let me know also if there is anything else i can do to help our PBA family— Clifford Hodge (@therealchodge1) March 18, 2020
"I will donate 20k to help in your cause coach, let me know also if there is anything else I can do to help our PBA family," the Meralco Bolts forward wrote.
Ross then later matched Hodge's pledge.
I’ll match! https://t.co/et3UbQTVbb— Chris Ross (@cmross6) March 18, 2020
The PBA suspended its games and activities indefinitely last March 11 due to the coronavirus threat.
Game-day personnel are paid on a playdate basis and have thus felt the brunt of the suspension the most.
