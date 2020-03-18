UAAP
Jeff Cariaso of the Alaska Aces
Contributed photo
Alaska's Jeff Cariaso pledges P100K for PBA personnel affected by season stoppage
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Alaska Aces head coach Jeff Cariaso announced on Wednesday that he is donating Php100,000 to PBA personnel affected by the delay of the season.

Cariaso said the pledge is set to help those who are "severely affected" by the suspension of the games.

The tactician cited personnel who do not have monthly salaries like statisticians, table officials, gate keepers and entertainment personnel.

"These individuals are the hard working people behind the scenes that allow players and teams to showcase what we do best," Cariaso wrote on twitter.

"My goal is to make up for at least 2 months worth of wages for those individuals relying heavily on the games," he added.

Cariaso also made a call to action to anyone who would want to help him in the endeavor.

Like Cariaso, players and teams from the NBA have also pledged to ease the financial blow of the coronavirus situation to its arena and team staff.

Recommended
