UAAP cancels high school tourney, current college format
(Philstar.com) - March 14, 2020 - 5:34pm

MANILA, Philippines – With the National Capital Region placed under Public Health Emergency, the UAAP has declared the rest of its high school tournaments cancelled, while the current format collegiate tournaments have likewise been terminated.

This is due to the stringent social distancing measures being implemented from March 15 to April 14, 2020, which prohibits mass gatherings such as "sporting events and other entertainment activities." Classes at all levels have also been suspended until April 14, 2020.

With this, the academic calendar for the high school unit of the majority of the member schools would have ended by then thus ending the sporting season.

For college, the regular formats of the different sporting events have been cancelled as well.

The collegiate tournaments will only resume if the government declares it is safe to resume classes on April 15, 2020 and does not prohibit mass gatherings.

If so, the league will work toward alternative formats of competition to begin no earlier than May 1, 2020.

Collegiate events that have either stopped or have yet to begin are volleyball, football, athletics, tennis, baseball, softball, and 3x3 basketball.

