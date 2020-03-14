Golf courses bear brunt of COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — A number of top golf courses outside of the metropolis face a challenging month or so after President Duterte placed the entire Metro Manila under “community quarantine” following his approval of the recommendation to raise the Code Alert System for COVID-19 to Code Red Sublevel 2.

“This is a big beating,” said Splendido Taal Golf Club general manager Bobby Chico in anticipation of a drop in numbers of players in the coming days since some of their members and guests come from the Big City and nearby towns.

“That’s true but we still have members from Cavite and Batangas and we have to take care of them,” he added.

The 30-day community quarantine will start on midnight Sunday, March 15, along with stringent distancing measures to help fight off the spread of the virus.

Domestic travel by land, sea and air into Metro Manila has also been suspended up to April 14, including all sorts of mass gatherings.

“We have seen a drop in number of players despite our continued operation,” said golf director Jerome Delariarte of Manila Southwoods, which boasts of two championship courses – Masters and Legends – in Carmona, Cavite.

Ayala Greenfield Estates in Calamba, Laguna also noted a drop in attendance but general manager Buddy Resurreccion said they still have many playing members who are not from the Big City.

Chico, however, stressed playing golf is actually a good antidote to virus, citing the role of sunlight and humidity in cutting its (virus) ability to grow in half.

“I understand sunlight is a virus killer. So I think five hours in the sun should do it,” he said.

Splendido, along with the other clubs south of Manila, also suffered in terms of attendance after forcing to close shop following the Taal volcano eruption last January.

All the clubs have earlier taken steps to ensure the safety of their players and staff, including putting up of thermal scanners in all entry points, providing sanitizers to all players and guests with the staff advised to wear face masks.

“No suspension in our (golf) operations but we have taken the same steps as everyone – thermal scanner, masks to all employees and alcohol station,” said Boy Blue Ocampo, golf manager of the country’s biggest golf complex at Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club.

Other clubs, meanwhile, have either postponed or suspended club-sanctioned tournaments, including Forest Hills Golf and Country Club in Antipolo, while Alabang Golf Club has strongly discouraged bringing in of guests, specially foreign visitors/tourists, those with travel history within 14 days and those with suspected exposure or contact with persons under monitoring and persons under investigation.

Valley Golf, also in Antipolo, said it is open only to members and accompanied local guests and will not entertainment walk-ins. The planned and scheduled tournaments at the North course will also push through but with access limited to the course and clubhouse only, including mandatory screening of all participants.

Wack Wack has also resumed operations after a two-day sanitation and disinfection procedure after a member’s foreign guest was tested positive for the virus upon return to his home country in Singapore.