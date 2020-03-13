Philippines Football League opening reset to April 18 amid COVID-19 threat

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines Football League pushed back its 2020 season opener to next month in the wake of the government’s decision to place Metro Manila under “community quarantine” to prevent the spread or coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

In a statement, the Philippine Football Federation and PFL management said they decided to postpone the kickoff originally slated March 21 to tentatively April 18.

“Utmost priority must be accorded to the safety, health, and welfare of the players, coaching staff, match officials, sponsors, and others who are involved in the organization of the matches,” the federation and the league said.

“PFF and PFL encourage all football stakeholders and the general public to be mindful always of the risks posed by COVID-19, observe the recommendations on how to avoid the virus, be safe and healthy during these times, and to help the nation combat the spread of COVID-19," they added.

The PFL’s upcoming fourth season will see Ceres Negros FC gunning for a four-peat against 2019 runner-up Kaya FC Iloilo, Global Makati, Mendiola FC 1991, Philippine Air Force and Stallion Laguna, and the Azkals Developmental Team.

Winner of the PFL league competition will earn a direct entry to the group stages of the AFC Champions League, which will be expanded to 40 teams in 2021.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has put football at a standstill, along with other sports events.

Just recently, the International Football Federation and Asian Football Confederation postponed three Azkals matches in the joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup.

The Azkals were supposed to play a home assignment against Guam on March 26 at Rizal Memorial then face China on the road on June 4 and Maldives at home on June 9.

PFF general secretary Ed Gastanes said no new dates were announced for the Azkals’ postponed matches but most likely, they might be reset for late 2020 playdates between the periods September to November.

Right before the government raised the Alert Level to Code Red Sub-Level 2 and placed under community quarantine for 30 days and prohibited mass gatherings, Ceres Negros hosted Indonesian side Bali United in a closed door AFC Cup group match Wednesday night at Rizal.

The Busmen won, 4-0.