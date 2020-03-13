UAAP
PBA orders stoppage of team practices
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2020 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Basketball Association on Friday ordered the teams to also suspend practices for two weeks in keeping with efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Upon the initiative of PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, Vice Chairman Bobby Rosales and (San Miguel’s) Alfrancis Chua, we issued a memo to the teams na wala munang practices, scrimmages and other activities for two weeks or until March 27,” PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial told The STAR.

The PBA has earlier suspended play in the just-inaugurated Season 45 Philippine Cup but initially had the 12 squads continue their training sessions while taking precautions against COVID-19.

Internally, the teams implemented policies such as closed-door practices, prohibition of selfies, autographs and high fives with fans, applying alcohols and hand sanitizers, etc., during their sessions.

But with the government placing Metro Manila under “community quarantine” beginning Sunday, the PBA deemed it best to totally halt team activities for the good of everyone.

As they suspended team practice and all activities until further notice, the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters said: “The safety and health of staff, players, coaches and their families are our utmost priority. We are committed to follow all guidelines and protocols to keep everyone safe.”

The PBA office itself is doing its share in the prevention of COVID-19, according to Marcial.

“Skeletal workforce kami, we’re also doing rotation and pinapauwi na namin nang maaga,” said the PBA commissioner.

