FIBA suspends all events due to coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — FIBA, the world's governing body for basketball, suspended all its events starting Friday, March 13, due to the coronavirus.

In a statement published on its official website, FIBA said that it will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

"[FIBA] will evaluate the options for the continuation or not of the respective competitions when and if the situation allows for it," the federation said.

Earlier this year, FIBA suspended Gilas Pilipinas' home game against Thailand due to the virus.

Only the Gilas-Indonesia away game pushed through in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.