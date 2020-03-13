UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gilas Pilipinas during the FIBA World Cup 2019 in China
FIBA
FIBA suspends all events due to coronavirus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2020 - 12:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — FIBA, the world's governing body for basketball, suspended all its events starting Friday, March 13, due to the coronavirus.

In a statement published on its official website, FIBA said that it will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

"[FIBA] will evaluate the options for the continuation or not of the respective competitions when and if the situation allows for it," the federation said.

Earlier this year, FIBA suspended Gilas Pilipinas' home game against Thailand due to the virus.

Only the Gilas-Indonesia away game pushed through in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

2019-N-COV BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 FIBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jordan Clarkson tests negative for coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After being quarantined at the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma Ciy yesterday, all Utah Jazz players and staff were tested for...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters for rest of NBA season
By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
After the Lakers waived Troy Daniels on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), the squad was able to open up a roster spot for the...
Sports
fbfb
'Steph Back': Warriors' Curry to make return vs Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 8 days ago
Curry had only played four games in the season before breaking his left hand and needing surgery to recover.
Sports
fbfb
NBA-backed Africa league postpones launch over virus
9 days ago
The launch of the inaugural Basketball Africa League has been postponed due to fears over the new-coronavirus outbreak, the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
No plans for Olympics without spectators – Japan officials
1 hour ago
Japanese government officials insisted Friday they have no plans to alter the Olympics, including holding it without spectators,...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
PGTI cuts short Q-School tilts
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
The Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. called off the final round of its 72-hole Qualifying School for local and foreign bidders...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
PSL suspends games until April 12 amid virus scare
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Following the coronavirus situation in the country and the imposition of a lockdown in Metro Manila, the PSL has issued guidelines...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
ONE Championship to hold closed-door events amid coronavirus crisis
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
ONE Championship has turned all its activities into closed-door, audience-free events until further notice amid the coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
NBA coronavirus shutdown likely to be 'at least 30 days'
4 hours ago
Silver offered no indication of whether the league was considering shortening either the regular season or the playoffs, and...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with