ONE Championship to hold closed-door events amid coronavirus crisis

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship has turned all its activities into closed-door, audience-free events until further notice amid the coronavirus crisis.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong posted this development on Facebook late Thursday.

"For the millions of fans at home around the world, the show will go on from the comfort and safety of your living room," Sityodtong wrote in the post.

The broadcast-only shows will begin in the scheduled April 17, April 24, May 1 and May 8 events that will be held in Singapore.

The ONE Infinity 1 show to be held here in Manila on May 29 is also slated to be closed-door.

"We are operating in truly extraordinary times, but my team and I remain committed to providing you the best sports and entertainment ation available anywhere on global broadcast today," Sityodtong said.

The MMA promotion had already held its previous event, ONE: King of the Jungle, behild closed-doors in Singapore.

Filipinos Honorio Banario and Denice Zamboanga both clinched victories in the audience-free event.