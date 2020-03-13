UAAP
Justin Brownlee and head coach Jimmy Alapag of Alab Pilipinas
Facebook/Alab Pilipinas
Alab Pilipinas, others ABL squads call for league suspension amid virus scare
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2020 - 9:26am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Alab Pilipinas has called for a suspension of games of the ASEAN Basketball League amid the coronavirus situation.

In a statement issued with fellow teams Hong Kong Eastern, Macau Black Bears and the Formosa Dreamers, the Philippine club asked the ABL to follow major leagues around the world and call off its tournament temporarily.

"Alab Pilipinas wishes to put the safety of our fans and our team first," the statement read.

"Since the ABL is a regional league and travel will be difficult and risky, Alab Pilipinas, together with Hong Kong Eastern, Macau Black Bears and Formosa Dreamers deem it appropriate to request the ABL to follow the NBA and other sporting leagues in suspending our season," they added. 

A number of ABL games have already been called off as the coronavirus situation worsened around the world.

Alab is currently in second place with a 10-6 win-loss record in the tournament.

Other basketball leagues, both local and international, have already either canceled or suspended their seasons indefinitely.

