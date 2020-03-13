Marcial bags gold in Olympic elims

MANILA, Philippines — Eumir Marcial survived a late knockdown to hack out a thrilling split decision win over Kazakh Amankul Abilkhan as he grabbed the middleweight gold in the Asian/Oceania Qualification tournament in Amman, Jordan late Wednesday.

Abilkhan caught Marcial with a hard hit to the body in the closing seconds of the three-round fight that came nothing short of being spectacular for its fierceness and intensity, sending the Filipino fighter to the canvas. But the top-seeded Marcial quickly got up and the Kazakh ran out of time to ever come up with a follow-up, enabling the former to clinch the victory.

Marcial thus spiked his buildup for the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal feat that likewise erased the stigma of his final-round setback in the World Championship in Russia last year.

The victory capped a triumphant campaign marked by lopsided wins in his first three matches, including a 5-0 prelims romp over Aussie Kirra Ruston, an RSC (referee-stopped-contest) win over Mongolian Byamba-Erdene Otgonbaatar in the quarters and a 4-1 romp over India’s Ashish Kumar in a duel of Olympic-bound fighters in Tuesday’s semis.

Both fighters came out smoking, turning the clash into a virtual slugfest early on with the heavy handed Marcial sneaking in double right hand hits and Abilkhan countering with well-timed hooks.

The Zamboanga native, however, blasted in a solid left hand late in the round to earn a 3-2 verdict from the judges.

It was more of the same in the second frame with Marcial jarring Abilkhan with a hard hit to the body which the lady referee however ruled as a low blow. The Kazakh fought back with a couple of body shots, and the duo traded a variety of punches to highlight another exciting duel that again went to the Filipino, 3-2.

The rigors of non-stop fighting, however, finally took their toll on the duo in the third that had them leaning on each other at center a couple of times for the much needed break before exchanging jabs anew, along with 1-2 punches and upper cuts.

Marcial had kept Abilkhan at bay all throughout the final round until the latter tagged him with that solid hit that fell him in a knockdown that hardly impeded the Filipino’s crack at the coveted gold.

Meanwhile, Irish Magno hurdled Tajikistan’s Sumaiya Qosimova and pulled off a unanimous decision win in their flyweight box-off late Wednesday to join Marcial in the Tokyo Games, along with gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.